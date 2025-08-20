Rachel Cornwall (left) and the Havelock North Women’s Hockey Club celebrate their fifth straight first-division title.

A Hawke’s Bay hockey club has just won its fifth consecutive championship and done it all while proudly wearing pink.

Havelock North Women’s Hockey Club was established in 2018 when a crew of women from the village got together to build a club they could call their own.

This season’s premier team in the Women’s Division 1 Championship brought an impressive mix of players together, including Emily Gaddum, one of the Black Sticks Women’s most capped players, plus five players who will soon represent Hawke’s Bay in the National Hockey League in Christchurch.

The club had been in incredible form all season long, not losing a single match, which included a 13-nil win over Te Awa.

The club’s only black spot was a one-all draw with Bay Ferns on their way to the final.