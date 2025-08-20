In the competition final, held last Saturday, they more than made up for that draw by coming away with a 5-1 victory over Bay Ferns, cementing their place as the best women’s hockey club in the region for yet another season.
Havelock North have now won five straight championships, as well as making the final in all of the eight seasons since they were established.
Club founder and head coach Rachel Cornwall said at the heart of the club lies a deep commitment to giving back to the community.
“The club’s two major awards celebrate community service, and club heart; a reflection of how much these players and coaching and management crew contribute and care for many well beyond the turf,” she said.
“From additional coaching in school teams to refereeing, to chasing funds to ensure heavily reduced and accessible playing costs, and from parents guiding their kids to Emily’s involvement in New Zealand junior coaching, the ripple effect of this club spreads far and wide.
“This club is growing stronger every season, proudly wearing pink – and as the players say themselves, they don’t just wear it, they bleed it."