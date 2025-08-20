Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Havelock North women secure fifth straight club hockey championship

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Rachel Cornwall (left) and the Havelock North Women’s Hockey Club celebrate their fifth straight first-division title.

Rachel Cornwall (left) and the Havelock North Women’s Hockey Club celebrate their fifth straight first-division title.

A Hawke’s Bay hockey club has just won its fifth consecutive championship and done it all while proudly wearing pink.

Havelock North Women’s Hockey Club was established in 2018 when a crew of women from the village got together to build a club they could call their own.

This season’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save