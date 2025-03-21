The area has undergone significant transformation since the release of a Havelock North Village framework the council developed in 2008.

The Village Exchange and Porters Hotel have revitalised a once underutilised site, Joll Rd has become a hub for dining and business, and public spaces have been enhanced to create a more inviting environment.

These changes strengthened the village’s appeal as a place to live, work, and visit.

With continued growth and evolving community needs, the council is reviewing the 2008 framework and is inviting the community to have a say on what comes next.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was an important opportunity for the community to influence the next stage of the village’s evolution.

“Havelock North is a special place with a strong identity, a thriving business community, and a unique character. Planning for the future needs to reflect what matters most to the people who call it home.”

A survey had been sent to more than 6000 residents and businesses, with further engagement planned to gain deeper insights into the community’s priorities.

Those interested in having their say can also get involved by completing an online survey.

Alternatively, there will be street interviews this Wednesday from 9am to 12pm behind the isite, or if raining it will be on Friday.

A second street interview session will run on Saturday, April 4, from 9am to 12pm at the Village Green.

People who would like to take part in walking workshops or deep dive interviews can register their interest by emailing the council’s research partner at info@folkl.co.nz.

Hazlehurst encouraged broad participation in the engagement process and said it was a real opportunity to shape the village’s future.

“The more voices we hear, the better we can ensure Havelock North continues to be a great place to live, visit, and do business.”



