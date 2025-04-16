Advertisement
Havelock North Reserve reopens more than two years after Cyclone Gabrielle

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Denise McBride and her dog Flynn enjoy their first walk through the newly reopened Lower Kingsgate Reserve in Havelock North. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Lower Kingsgate Reserve in Havelock North has fully reopened after major repairs to damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle over two years ago.

The restoration work on the popular local walking spot included repairing five damaged footbridges, realigning sections of the track, replacing a culvert, placing armouring in the stream, removing fallen and dead trees, and other minor repairs.

The entrance to Lower Kingsgate Reserve, now fully reopened after restoration works following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Rafaella Melo
Havelock North resident for 25 years Denise McBride said the return of the full track was a welcome relief as it was her “go-to place”.

“It’s the best place for walking under trees on a hot day. It feels as if I’m in the middle of the bush,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.

Her dog Flynn is also a fan.

“He can keep cool on his walk and also enjoy a paddle in the waterways. Other dog walkers are very friendly along with their dogs.”

McBride and Flynn take in the changes to their favourite walking spot after more than two years of repairs.
On her first day back to the reserve on Tuesday, she noticed the impact of the cyclone and the improvements made.

“It’s absolutely lovely to be back,” she says.

“It’s much more open because many trees came down, and the path is wider now. I feel very secure walking here, even for anybody with balance issues.”

Another local, Carol Best, said she never stopped using the track.

“I’d love if they fixed the hill down the end, but I do climb, and I’m 75, so I get myself up, and I can do it with a bit of dog help,” she laughed.

One of the repaired footbridges.
A Hastings District Council spokesperson said the long wait for the reopening was because funding only became available this financial year and flood water height modelling work was not available until late 2024.

“As a result, work on the repairs could not commence until February 2025.”

Funding support came from the Cyclone Gabrielle Appeal Trust obtained by the Karituwhenua Stream Landcare Group.

