Havelock North Primary student Thomas working on his reading skills with Ted the german wire-haired pointer listening intently. Photo / Supplied

Ted, who spends his time as a therapy dog for school kids, has found himself among 11 Hawke's Bay dogs at the front of the pack to be named New Zealand's next top dog.

A group of Hawke's best pooches are putting their best paws forward to battle it out for several trophies, prize packs and prestige in the 2022 Frog Recruitment NZ Top Dog competition.

Frog Recruitment is running a nationwide competition to find New Zealand's Top Dogs.

There are three categories that dogs have been nominated for; Top Office Dog, Top Dog with a Job, and Top Home Office Dog people's choice.

Top Home Office Dog is a people's choice competition and the only category in which the public can vote.

An expert panel, including renowned animal behaviourist Mark Vette, Companion Animals' Becky Murphy, competition sponsors PETstock, and Royal Canin will vote on the Top Office Dog and Top Dog with a Job.

Three-hundred and forty-six canines from across the country are vying for one of the three coveted titles.

The top dog contest was created to salute all furry friends who inject joy into the workforce and highlight their influential role in reducing stress, enhancing workplace wellbeing and boosting mental health.

Each category winner will take away with a Top Dog trophy, a $1000 PETstock voucher, a Royal Canin voucher, Doggles, a bow and more.

Havelock North man Daryl Olsen believes his german wire-haired pointer Ted is worthy of the Top Dog with a Job title.

Ted is a therapy dog and an important member of Rooms 6 and 7 at Havelock North Primary School.

He visits the two Year 3 classes three days a week to listen to individuals and small groups of children read.

With Ted, and his special red scarf and beanbag, the children are more confident to read, feel more comfortable and are motivated.

He provides tactile enjoyment and a non-judgmental audience for these developing readers.

Olsen said, "On Wednesdays, Ted and I help with Discovery Learning at the tinkering table, where the children take apart electronic waste as part of environmental learning focus."

Ted has even helped the classes raise money for Year 3 Discovery Learning resources by being the main character in a book the Room 6 and 7 teachers published and sold last December.

"Ted and I love being part of Rooms 6 and 7, encouraging children to read, grow in confidence and learn about their environment," Olsen said.

As a child, Olsen had reading difficulties and wasn't diagnosed with dyslexia until adulthood.

"Watching Ted help young children develop a positive attitude to reading and learning makes me feel enormously gratified and proud," he said.

Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow explained pooches like Ted have helped make this year's pack of Top Dogs the most colourful in the competition's seven-year history.

"It's fantastic to welcome such a huge range of dogs into the line-up - from great danes to chihuahuas, and pitbulls to poodles," she said.

The managing director said the Top Dog with a Job category has been especially multifaceted, with entries from police dogs, assistance dogs, guide dogs, therapy dogs and more.

The pack may be diverse, but each pooch within it brings a ray of sunshine not just to their human carer but to all those around them.

"The positive impact dogs have on our lives and mental health is remarkable and this has proven more important than ever over the past few years as the work-from-home workforce has skyrocketed," Barlow said.

Canines are incredibly perceptive, and they have the unique ability to elevate mood, improve morale, and strengthen team cohesion.

"When it comes to workplace wellbeing, dogs are the ultimate co-worker."

Top Dog voting will close on October 5 at 5pm, and Frog Recruitment will announce the winners the following day, October 6.

This year's competition supports Pet Refuge, a charity providing a haven for pets affected by domestic violence.

For more information about the awards, go to: www.nztopdog.co.nz