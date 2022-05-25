They left the rock, but vandals stole the Sri Chinmoy peace walk plaque that was placed in 1997 at the park in Havelock North. Photo / Supplied

25 May, 2022 01:26 AM 2 minutes to read

Sometime between April 14 and last week, the Sri Chinmoy peace walk plaque was stolen from Tainui Reserve.

The peace walk, at the Tainui Drive entrance to the reserve, was opened on May 16, 1997, by the then-Hastings mayor, the late Jeremy Dwyer.

Now missing, the brass plaque was titled 'The Tainui Reserve Peace Walk - A Sri Chinmoy Peace Walk' and read: "Walk this beautiful walk and reflect on world peace."

"This walk is dedicated to world peace and to the example of Sri Chinmoy, a pathfinder for peace in our modern times."

A recent picture of the Sri Chinmoy peace walk plaque at the Tainui Drive entrance to the Tainui Reserve. Photo / Supplied

A Hastings District Council (HDC) spokesperson said they don't have any idea why someone would take the plaque, but called its theft "very disappointing".

To the HDC's knowledge, this is an isolated event.

"There have been no other plaques removed in recent history, that we are aware of," the spokesperson said.

The council has asked the public for any information on the whereabouts of the plaque.

But found or not, their intention is to replace it, with the parks team waiting for a quote for a new Sri Chinmoy Peace Walk plaque.

Removal of a plaque is considered damage to a council park or facilities, and if the person responsible is identified, the repercussions for their actions will depend on the damage level.

The HDC is asking that if you know the whereabouts of this plaque, please contact the council on (06) 871 5000.