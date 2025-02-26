Taking photos in public places is generally legal in New Zealand, but supermarkets are not considered public places and can introduce policies prohibiting customers from taking photos or videos inside stores without permission.

“I was followed through the store from a distance and was allowed to kindly give them my money at checkout before they trespassed me in person,” Hughes told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“I’ve been shopping at New World Havelock North three to five times a week. But this is not about me. I was sad for the safety and wellbeing of the community.”

A photo taken by Tony Hughes shows trolleys and goods in front of a fire exit on February 9 at New World Havelock North.

Under New Zealand law, fire exits must be kept clear at all times to comply with the Health & Safety at Work Act 2015 and fire safety regulations enforced by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

According to a Fire and Emergency spokesperson, exit doors should also be “unlocked and free of barriers or blockages so that the building’s occupants can leave the building in the event of a fire emergency”.

The spokesperson told Hawke’s Bay Today the organisation received a complaint on Tuesday about a blocked fire exit at New World Havelock North.

“Members of the Hawke’s Bay District team visited the store [on Tuesday] afternoon and found the issue outlined in the complaint had been resolved. No further action was required.”

Hughes had also submitted a formal complaint to WorkSafe regarding the incident.

He said the workplace health and safety regulator declined to investigate, citing responsibility falling to Hastings District Council (HDC).

“The council has spoken to the supermarket manager and is satisfied that the issue has been rectified. The council’s compliance team will continue to monitor the situation,” a HDC spokesperson said.

Hughes spotted the New World Havelock North's fire exit blocked once again on February 20.

A spokesperson for Foodstuffs, the company that owns New World, refused to comment on the case for privacy reasons.

“Generally, the decision to issue a trespass notice is made when there are genuine safety or security concerns,” they say.

“We encourage anyone with concerns or questions about what they see in-store to speak directly with a store manager or use the contact details provided on our in-store signage.”

Hughes said his concern was not about his ability to shop at the store, but rather about ensuring that fire safety measures were properly enforced.