Havelock North Navy officer leads NZ contingent at Gallipoli, following in family’s footsteps

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Havelock North Commander Charlotte Burson led Anzac Day commemorations at Gallipoli. Photo / Naomi James

Havelock North Navy officer Charlotte Burson has returned from leading New Zealand’s Anzac Day commemorations at Gallipoli, more than a century after her great-grandfather and his brother fought in the campaign.

“It was incredibly meaningful to represent New Zealand at the same site where they once stood,” she said.

Royal New Zealand Navy Commander Burson was appointed contingent commander for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel attending ceremonies at Anzac Cove and Chunuk Bair.

“Since joining the Navy, I’d always wanted to take part in Gallipoli commemorations. To have done so in uniform and as a contingent commander was an honour,” Burson said.

Commander Charlotte Burson at Ari Burnu Cemetery, Anzac Cove. Photo / Naomi James
She joined the Navy in 2011 after taking a break from university and rowing fulltime.

Encouraged by a former boss – an honorary naval officer – Burson attended a Navy Adventure Challenge and was later awarded a university scholarship.

Since then, she has deployed on operations throughout the Middle East, including a posting to Abu Dhabi, where she worked alongside the defence attaché and supported the New Zealand ambassador to Iraq in Baghdad.

In 2015, she took part in World War I commemorative services in Belgium and France, which she described as an “incredibly moving” experience.

“Gallipoli felt like the next chapter,” she said.

Now serving as personal staff officer to the Chief of Navy, Burson said 2025 had already brought two career highlights: visiting Gallipoli and the Taj Mahal.

“Two bucket-list activities in one year.”

Burson said she was proud to represent both the Navy and her Hawke’s Bay hometown on the world stage.

