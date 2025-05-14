Havelock North Commander Charlotte Burson led Anzac Day commemorations at Gallipoli. Photo / Naomi James

Havelock North Navy officer Charlotte Burson has returned from leading New Zealand’s Anzac Day commemorations at Gallipoli, more than a century after her great-grandfather and his brother fought in the campaign.

“It was incredibly meaningful to represent New Zealand at the same site where they once stood,” she said.

Royal New Zealand Navy Commander Burson was appointed contingent commander for the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel attending ceremonies at Anzac Cove and Chunuk Bair.

“Since joining the Navy, I’d always wanted to take part in Gallipoli commemorations. To have done so in uniform and as a contingent commander was an honour,” Burson said.