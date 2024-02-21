Mark Mitchell comments on Ginny Andersens statement that he was ‘paid to kill people’. Video / Adam Pearse

Havelock North athlete and mum Nikki Everton has enjoyed an impressive rise in the ultramarathon running scene, which she hopes will inspire her children to chase their goals.

Everton, 35, finished third in the women’s race at the 102km Tarawera Ultra-Trail race in Rotorua last weekend.

That race has become world-renowned and attracts top runners from around the globe.

It was just her third attempt at a 100km ultramarathon, after finishing 12th at the same event last year followed by victory (and a course record) at the Taupo 100km ultra event in October.

Everton said inspiring her three boys was a big motivation behind her running, including waking up at 4am most days to hit the trails around Te Mata Peak.

“That is the big why behind it, to show that you can do whatever you set your mind on if you are willing to put in the work.”

On top of being a mum, wife and ultramarathon runner, she also works remotely as head of operations for a tech company.

“I‘m not one to sit still, I’ve got to keep busy,” she said, with a laugh.

Havelock North ultramarathon runner Nikki Everton in action near Rotorua during the race. Photo / Sportograf

The podium finish in Rotorua was her best result to date and she said it was “overwhelming” crossing the finish line in 10h 26m, with her friends and family there to congratulate her.

That result means she has qualified for a world championship ultra race in Europe next year.

As for her next 100km race, she is eyeing up the Ultra-Trail Australia event being held in May on the outskirts of Sydney.

That race is held in the Blue Mountains and includes 10,000 stairs.

She first had a crack at a long-distance running event after having her first child about a decade ago and entered Ironman.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.