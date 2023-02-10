2022 HNHS Dux recipient Tapas Kant also received five NZQA scholarships. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eleven Havelock North High School (HNHS) students together won 22 scholarships through the 2022 scholarship exams.

While the school says this is not the most scholarships ever gained through exams at the school, Year 12 student Cindy Wang did win the most scholarships to go to one student in the school’s history.

In her final year of high school, 17-year-old Wang received six scholarships through her 2022 Chinese, chemistry, physics, statistics, calculus, and economics exams.

Joining Wang in the scholarship winners was 15-year-old Tapas Kant, who was named HNHS Dux last year.

Kant gained five scholarships, two of which were outstanding scholarships. The young man received his scholarships for chemistry (outstanding), calculus (outstanding), biology, statistics and physics.

The third highest scholarship receiver was Lujza Hennelova who gained three, including one in biology (outstanding), chemistry and statistics.

Cindy Wang receives six NZQA scholarships after completing her 2022 exams. Photo / Supplied





HNHS principal Joel Wilton said he is “immensely proud of the students who achieved in last year’s scholarship examinations”.

Having taught scholarship programmes for many years, Wilton is acutely aware of how much time and effort is required and explained he is also proud of the students who may not have passed the examination but were part of the scholarship programmes.

“The diligence and work ethic they all demonstrated throughout the year is a credit to each of them.

“I am also grateful that we have such a supportive group of teachers who are prepared to go above and beyond to help students in their own time: having scholarship breakfast sessions, evening sessions and even weekend workshops,” the principal said.

Wilton said scholarship success has always been an important part of HNHS’ culture and is one he looks forward to maintaining for many years to come.

“Our school motto of Aim to Excel - Whaia te iti kahurangi is well represented by these students who have aspired to reach the highest standard in the classroom,” he said.

Scholarship exams are set at a higher level than Level 3 NCEA and they challenge the ablest students in each subject.

Other scholarship winners:

Agyeiwaa Tabi Amponsah (Yr 13) English

Emily Smith (Yr 13) biology

Karsen Vesty (Yr 13) calculus

Ben Snee (Yr 13) media studies

Lola Kidd (Yr 13) drama

Hannah Estcourt (Yr 13) in technology

Elizabeth Fall (Yr 13) technology

Zoe Congalton Yr 12 physics



































