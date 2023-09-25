an artist’s impression of what the new Havelock North High School auditorium could look like if the money needed is raised.

an artist’s impression of what the new Havelock North High School auditorium could look like if the money needed is raised.

Since before Covid-19 hit New Zealand, Havelock North High School has been fundraising for a new state-of-the-art auditorium.

However, due to Covid delays and supply issues, the construction price tag has been pushed up by $500,000.

Now facing a half-million-dollar shortfall, HNHS principal Joel Wilton is looking to the community the auditorium will serve to help support the project.

Wilton, along with the school, is asking parents, alumni and corporates to consider a charitable donation to the construction fund or a multi-year sponsorship of the venue itself.

“Our school has a proud reputation for excellence in the arts, and the calibre of our students and the performances they deliver are well-recognised locally and nationally.

Havelock North High School principal Joel Wilton is asking the community for help after funding for the planned auditorium has fallen $500,000 short.

“They deserve to have access to a facility that matches their talent and inspires them to take to the stage,” Wilton said.

The principal explained the now dilapidated auditorium, originally opened in 1985, is “well and truly past its use-by date”.

Weatherproofing upgrades were completed in 2021 as the first stage of the changes to the school’s auditorium and internal refurbishment was planned to closely follow. However, it was put on hold as the available funding wasn’t sufficient to complete the job.

Wilton, with the backing of the HNHS board, has reached out to school supporters, including whānau, friends and alumni, to consider sponsoring a seat in the completed auditorium at a cost of $1000, with building work due to begin next year.

“We have space for a supporter’s name, a company name, or other wording on each plaque, which will be mounted on the rear of each seat. Some might choose to sponsor an entire row,” he said.

The HNHS principal said he would welcome approaches from any businesses or corporations who wish to make a larger contribution to the project by claiming corporate naming rights for a period of three to five years.

“We’re open to all ideas and willing to negotiate,” Wilton said.

He added, could it be the Arataki Auditorium? The TUMU Theatre? And the First Light Foyer?

“This is a great opportunity for a local business to make their mark on both our community and the next generation of leaders, by having their name in lights in and on our new facility,” Wilton said.

The school hopes the 250-seat space auditorium will amply meet the requirements of a contemporary school and community.

The new auditorium will have theatre-style seating, a reception and foyer area, a large stage and state-of-the-art acoustics that will become a “fantastic” school and community asset.

“The auditorium will be a venue for community events and meetings. As it is now, each year it is home to the National Youth Drama School,” Wilton said.

The school is seeking support from the Havelock North High School Foundation – the school’s charitable giving programme – but will need more money to forge ahead.

People are invited to look at the school’s plans and chat with Wilton about options.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our school whānau and close-knit Havelock North community and are really excited to see our auditorium come to life – we just need that final push to make it happen,” Wilton said.

How to help: