Havelock North florist surprises Hawke's Bay DHB patients with flowers

Caitlyn Frost makes someone's day with a beautiful bouquet. Photo / Warren Buckland

BYLINE: Sahiban Hyde

It was a stay to remember for some patients at Hawke's Bay Hospital after receiving surprise flowers.

The 10 posies, made and delivered by Middlelyns Florist owner Caitlyn Frost, were distributed by theatre nurses to patients late last week.

"This is the first time I have done it for patients," Frost said.

"I was delivering some flowers to the maternity unit for an order when I realised the hospital was in a sort of lockdown of its own.

"I decided to make 10 posies and gave them to the nurses who gave them to people in day surgery.

"It's a nice feeling knowing someone will be surprised and their day will be that much brighter."

Hawke's Bay Hospital posted about the posies on the DHB's Facebook page.

"Some of our day surgery patients at Hawke's Bay Hospital are today waking up to the surprise of beautiful flower bouquets," the post said.

"Delivered this morning to the hospital, our theatre team cannot wait to surprise patients with these stunning bouquets.

"From all of the team here at the DHB, thank you Caitlyn for this kind gesture. The bouquets are stunning."

Frost and her partner Matt McKenna said they operated the florist business together.

"I am based in Havelock and my business started as a little wheelbarrow and now I am trying to do it as a main job," she said.

"I am a qualified florist but I probably started growing in the past two and a half years."

She said summers were the busiest time for her business.

"We grow dahlias, lilies over summer. And tulips, and ranunculus over spring."