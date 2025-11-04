Advertisement
Havelock North fire station powers up with $44k solar system after Cyclone Gabrielle lessons

Rafaella Melo
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Station officer Mark Cooper, left, deputy chief Kevin Lay and chief Rod Triplow, in front of the Havelock North Fire Station, where a $44,000 solar system has been installed to keep the power on during outages. Photo / Rafaella Melo

When the power went out during Cyclone Gabrielle, volunteers at the Havelock North Fire Station found themselves in an information blackout, as well as a literal one.

They had no electricity, no hot water and limited ways to help the community that turned to them for

