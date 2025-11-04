Station officer Mark Cooper, left, deputy chief Kevin Lay and chief Rod Triplow, in front of the Havelock North Fire Station, where a $44,000 solar system has been installed to keep the power on during outages. Photo / Rafaella Melo
When the power went out during Cyclone Gabrielle, volunteers at the Havelock North Fire Station found themselves in an information blackout, as well as a literal one.
They had no electricity, no hot water and limited ways to help the community that turned to them forsupport.
Now, nearly three years later, the brigade has installed a solar system worth about $44,000 that will keep the station running even if the grid goes down again, the result of a community-wide effort led by local company Hillmac Electrical.
For Hillmac’s solar lead Chris Cooper, the project was personal. His father, Mark Cooper, has volunteered at the brigade for more than 20 years.
Chief fire officer Rod Triplow, who has served more than 50 years, remembers what it was like when Gabrielle hit.
“We’d been here since 7pm with our training before the first callout about 10 o’clock that night,” he said.
“It was still dark when we realised we’d lost power ... We were out helping people from flooded homes, then we had no lights, no hot water, no way to make hot drinks, nor charge radios or phone ... we also lost communications.
“Crews came back wet and cold and couldn’t even have a shower. We became a focal point for the community, but we didn’t have anything to offer them.”
The volunteers spent days responding to calls, including evacuations and house fires, while giving away their own portable generators to keep a nearby medical centre’s vaccines cold.
Station officer Mark Cooper said the experience changed the brigade’s thinking.
“It showed how reliant we are on power and communications.
“After the cyclone we realised going solar would make us more self-sufficient and allow us to be a place for the community.”
With 34 members, the brigade responds to about 300 calls a year, all on a volunteer basis.
Deputy chief Kevin Lay hopes the new system will inspire others.