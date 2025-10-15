“As Anglicans, one of our marks is mission of care of creation,” Matthews said.

“But that also means identifying when something isn’t in the right place.”

Matthews said the noble tree was originally from the Northern Hemisphere genus of oak trees and had grown exponentially in Hawke’s Bay’s climate.

“That means that we have a particular balance to strike between wellbeing for everybody who lives around it and also looking after the tree until it comes to the end of its natural life.

“It’s a very difficult balance to walk.”

Because of the Hawke’s Bay weather patterns the tree had adapted to, there was always some risk the oak could drop boughs, Matthews said.

“And there is nothing you can do about it – you cannot mitigate against it.”

Work would be taken to get the tree into good shape to minimise the risk to the public.

Matthews said ancient noble trees, like the large gum across the road from the church in Havelock North Village Green, hold a particular resonance in people’s minds and memories.

“We want to honour that, but we also have to put the welfare of the people that live under it as also one of our priorities.”

Arborists work on the fallen branches in front of St Luke's Church in Havelock North. Photo / Jack Riddell

Craig Clark from EcoTree Car Hawke’s Bay said the best way to avoid noble tree branches falling was through pruning, weight reduction, and regular inspections from a qualified arborist.

