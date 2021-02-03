Havelock North 13-year-old creates adoption packs for pound pups

Katelyn Roberts handed over about 50 dog adoption packs to Hastings District Council animal control officer and adoption co-ordinator Elle Tonks. Photo / Supplied

When people adopt a dog from the Hastings District Council Animal Control Centre they can now also go home with an adoption pack thanks to a 13-year-old Havelock North student.

Katelyn Roberts took part in the William Pike Challenge while at Havelock North Intermediate during lockdown.

There is a pack for small dogs which contains wet and dry food, small toys and a lead; and another pack for large dogs with dry food and toys such as balls and flying disks.

Both also contain information on being a pet owner and doggy waste bags.

As an animal lover, she came up with the idea for her community project then began fundraising to buy items for the packs.

"I went to our neighbours and said if they wanted a haircut my mum could do it, and rather than paying her they could donate the money to me to buy things for the packs."

Her neighbours were more than happy to help out.

Roberts then went a step further and got in touch with the Hastings branches of Pet Essentials and Pet Stock to see if they wanted to support her project.

"They came back saying they would love to – Pet Stock donated most of the food and Pet Essentials donated most of the toys."

After gathering the support, she contacted the team at the animal control centre to ask if they would accept the packs to give away with the dogs they rehomed.

"We were very excited to accept these well put together packs," animal control officer and adoption co-ordinator Elle Tonks said.

"We do all we can where possible to rehome the dogs that come here and we've already sent a few away with these packs that are a great help for the owners and their newly adopted dogs and puppies."

She received about 50 packs from Roberts.