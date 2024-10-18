Have your say on where another 30,000 people could live in Hastings

Sutton said this was what the consultation was for – to hear what the community’s future housing aspirations are.

“This is all about choice for people. The sites within the LAP areas are privately owned and people will have their own aspirations as to what they want to do with them, if anything at all,” she said.

“This is an opportunity to explore different housing choices, all within the parameters of good urban design that creates cohesive and sustainable neighbourhoods.”

Aligned with the draft Future Development Strategy and the Hastings Medium Density Housing Strategy, LAPs guide sustainable growth within the city.

The council said strategic planning is essential to balance housing needs, infrastructure improvements, and the protection of fertile soils.

The first part of the plan consists of four key areas including residential intensification in Cornwall Park and the central city, medium-density housing near Hawke’s Bay Hospital and Kaweka private hospital, mixed-use developments along Heretaunga St West, blending residential and commercial spaces, and redeveloping commercial and industrial zones in east Hastings into mixed-use residential areas, which covers the largest and most diverse area.

The locations were identified through the Medium Density Housing Strategy as ideal for intensification due to their proximity to infrastructure and services.

An artist's impression of how more intensive housing in Hastings could look in the future.

Asked if “residential intensification near Cornwall Park and the central city” meant taking space from the park for housing, Sutton said the council valued its parks.

“Which is why they are included as green spaces that the LAPs are anchored around.

“A key focus of these LAPs is centring future intensification around existing public amenity spaces and services to create vibrant communities and identifying where additional green spaces may be needed.

“Residential intensification can take many forms, building up is one option to accommodate more housing within our urban footprint.”

She said the consultation process was one tool to build sustainable neighbourhoods.

“It helps us ensure growth through residential intensification is suitably supported by adequate and high-quality green spaces, appropriately located and accessible amenities, efficient roads and other infrastructure, and nearby services such as schools and doctors.”

She said when providing feedback, the public should think about how they want their communities to look.

“They should detail what’s important to them in their neighbourhoods when going about their day-to-day life and what improvements they would like to see made – essentially their vision of how their neighbourhoods would look and function with higher density housing options.”

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the LAPs allow everyone to have their say on how we can create vibrant, sustainable neighbourhoods for generations to come.

“We are asking our community to help shape a future that balances housing needs, protects our natural environment, and ensures our infrastructure can meet the demands of tomorrow.”

The consultation is open now and runs until December 20. Visit https://lap.myvoicemychoice.co.nz/ to explore the plans and provide feedback.