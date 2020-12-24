Haumoana Volunteer Fire Brigade gets two new fire trucks

Haumoana Fire Station senior station officer Graham Arthur, area commander Ken Cooper and station officer Paul Murton with their new fire trucks. Photo / Paul Taylor

Haumoana's Volunteer Fire Brigade and Fire Station have taken their firefighting abilities to the next level with the addition of two new trucks this month.

The coastal village's brigade received a new fire appliance and water tanker - which can hold up to 5800 litres of water.

Haumoana senior station officer Graham Arthur said the brigade is delighted with the new trucks and keen to put them through their paces.

"Although, no one wants to be first to scratch the pristine paintwork," he said.

Fire and Emergency area manager Ken Cooper said the new trucks will really support the station and community.

"We've got highly trained firefighters and officers at Haumoana and this is the equipment that will enable them to undertake their community role."

Cooper said the new Iveco fire appliance is state of the art and fully equipped with the gear needed for the range of incidents the local brigade responds to.

This includes medical events, motor vehicle accidents, vegetation and structure fires.

He said the new tanker will be used for areas that don't have good water supplies and to support long duration wildfire events.

The volunteer brigade is on call 24/7 and is responsible for the immediate area and attends incidents across the region - supporting other stations, Cooper said.

"Haumoana is quite a critical station for us in terms of supporting the community resilience. It is a coastal place and is essentially isolated in a significant event - so our brigade focus is around resiliency."

The volunteer brigade has 21 members.

In anticipation of the handover, nine of the station's firefighters completed pump operation and driver training and will be upskilling their colleagues in coming weeks.

The Haumoana Volunteer Fire Brigade will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year.