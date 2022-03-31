The Cape View Corner rock revetment wall in Haumoana (pictured) was completed last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Plans have been revealed for another seawall in Haumoana to protect a string of properties from coastal erosion.

Last year, a much-needed 100m rock wall known as Cape View Corner was completed in the coastal township, near the intersection of East, Beach and Clifton roads.

Plans for another seawall roughly three times that length (330m) have now been released by Hastings District Council.

The project would help protect 18 nearby properties between 7 and 41 Clifton Rd from coastal erosion and flooding, and cost about $3.4 million.

The type of seawall that could be used to protect homes along Clifton Rd in Haumoana. Photo / Supplied

The project has been labelled 'H18' in the council's 2022/23 draft annual plan, which was finalised at a council meeting on Thursday and has been released for public consultation.

"Coastal erosion at Haumoana is an ongoing issue," the draft annual plan read.

"In 2020, the issues of the area were separated into two discrete projects, being Cape View Corner and H18.

"The H18 project is primarily about protecting the remaining 18 properties from coastal forces, however there are some wider public good benefits in terms of the protection of roading and water assets adjacent to the coastline."

Most of the funding (about 85 per cent) will come from the owners of the 18 impacted properties through targeted rates, under the current proposal.

The properties along Clifton Rd which will be protected by the proposed seawall. Photo / Google Maps

About 15 per cent of the project cost will come from council.

Hastings District Council strategy manager Lex Verhoeven said council would contact the property owners impacted about the proposal.

"The point in the process now is to test the proposal with those directly impacted, and we will be doing that through direct communication with those properties.

"The option is there for those landowners to submit (on the plan) also if they want to."

The council will mull over any feedback, then make a final decision in June over whether to go ahead with the proposal.

The draft annual plan, which includes the seawall project, is now open for community feedback.

Timeframes around when construction could begin on the project have not been included in the draft annual plan.