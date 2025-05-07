“My job is to forecast labour demand, so our orchard teams have the right people, in the right place, at the right time. This season, we’ve seen an influx of casual workers joining our cadets and permanent staff.”

Haumako is at the peak of its Envy export apple harvest.

“Together, they’re managing logistics, forklifts, tractor operations, and fruit handling while studying their Level 3 Certificate in Primary Industries.”

Once a grazing and cropping property, Haumako’s 109-hectare Whakapau Farm now includes 30 hectares of high-density Envy apples—a premium variety grown under license from Turners and Growers (T&G). The fruit is processed at T&G’s storage and export facilities, bound for global markets including China.

The move into horticulture began with the development of Tara Orchard in partnership with Ohuia Incorporation.

“That success helped shape Haumako’s more recent investments at Whakapau, where the goal is to position Wairoa as a thriving horticultural hub,” Russell said.

“This season marks a technological leap forward with the introduction of several automated picking platforms. These platforms replace the traditional ladder-and-bag method with conveyor belts that gently transport apples from tree to bin—improving fruit quality and reducing physical strain on workers.”

Sirius Tamati-Smith, a cadet graduate and 2024 Gisborne Young Grower of the Year – Best Apple Grower, said the platforms were a game changer.

“The old way of ladder-picking, especially climbing to the eighth wire, has taken a real toll—particularly on our experienced workers. These platforms reduce the stress on their bodies and allow them to stay in the industry longer, mentoring the next generation.”

Frank King, Block Lead at Tara Orchard said the benefits were already evident on the ground.

“There’s real progress and productivity—and our team feels it. Less bending, less lifting, and less sick days.”

The improved safety conditions have also reduced the risk of injury, while enhancing long-term retention of skilled orchard labour.

“We’re seeing the kind of performance that shows this technology isn’t just smart, it’s necessary,” King said.

Haumako currently employs 17 full-time orchard staff and prioritises hiring and upskilling locals—especially rangatahi—through its cadetship programme.

Long-term plans include developing water storage facilities, new orchard infrastructure, and a purpose-built coolstore to support continued growth.

“This is about building more than an orchard. It’s about creating long-term opportunities for our people and our region,” Russell said.

People interested in seasonal mahi at Haumako should email dwayne@haumako.nz