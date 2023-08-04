There's always a fun factor to the Hatuma Half Marathon.

The organisers of the Hatuma Half Marathon are in full planning mode for the iconic Central Hawke’s Bay event, to be held in September in Waipukurau.

The Hatuma Half Marathon has grown a reputation of being a fun, relaxed, supportive, and great value for money event catering to all levels and abilities. There is an option for all – half marathon (21.1km), 10km or 5km alternative as part of a relay.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, September 17 and will start and finish at the Waipukurau Racecourse. The mostly flat course circumferences Lake Whatumā, making it appealing to experienced runners or walkers taking in the picturesque Central Hawke’s Bay view.

With the return to an “in-person event” in 2022, more than 280 participants took part: 143 runners and 94 walkers competed as individuals or as part of the 14 relay teams on the course around Lake Whatumā with farmland and the Ruahine Range providing scenic distractions along the way.

The 10km section proved popular with 105 entries, an increase on previous years.

Workplaces are encouraged to use the Hatuma Half Marathon Corporate Relay Team Section to promote their workplace while enjoying the benefits of enhanced staff morale, wellbeing and motivation to take team bonding to a whole new level.

Now is the time to get your teammates on board and be in with the chance to have bragging rights for 12 months as the fastest work team in the Bay.

To qualify as a corporate relay team, four team members must complete approximately one 5km section as a relay; three out of four members must be employees of the same workplace. Relay teams are encouraged to dress up and or wear workplace apparel.

To enter, head online to www.hatumahalfmarathon.co.nz. Online registrations are now open until 11.55pm, Wednesday, September 13. The first 100 people to enter go in the draw to win one of 20 free Hatuma Half Marathon event t-shirts.

Head to our Facebook page to find out how to enter. It’s also the place to go for regular updates and additional training tips as we countdown to race day on Sunday, September 17.