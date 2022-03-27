Karamu High School Year 12 students Calais Byrne (left), Lena Ormsby and Esta Chaplin have been selected to represent the district's youth on the Hastings Youth Council. Photo / Supplied

Two Karamu High School students have been chosen to represent Hastings district's youth as chairperson and co-deputy chairperson of the Hastings Youth Council.

Year 12 students Lena Ormsby (Ngāpuhi and Tainui), and Esta Chaplin, chairperson and co-deputy chair respectively, were joined by fellow Year 12 Karamu student Calais Byrne (Ngāti Kahungunu), with whom they were on the youth council last year.

Ormsby followed in the footsteps of Karamu graduate and 2021 council chairman Keelan Heesterman.

She said it was an honour and a privilege to be able to represent her high school, and the youth of the district as chairperson.

"I am very proud of the youth council, and I hope to see us continue to bridge the gap between Hastings District Council and youth and empower them as best we can.

"As chairperson this year, I'd like us councillors to pursue their passions and implement change in the community, as well as focus on contributing to HDC."

Chaplin relished being able to sit at the council table with two of her really good friends.

The school's student leaders have set the school a wero, or challenge, which is displayed at the front of the school as a reminder. Photo / Supplied

"It's such a good experience. My favourite is the opportunities that come from youth council, the people you meet and the things you get to be involved in. That's what makes it special for me."

Byrne had applied as a way to meet other like-minded people. But in doing so, achieved more than what she thought possible.

"Being involved has been huge for me, and I am really proud of everything we've done."

Ormsby said the support they had received from their school and teacher enabled them to succeed.

"Mrs Thomas is really good at supporting us with these opportunities and giving us the resources needed to be able to go for it and succeed. They make us believe in ourselves and feel proud that we have accomplished something.

Principal Dionne Thomas said all three students were "outstanding examples" of what it meant to be "proudly Karamu, proudly Hastings and proudly learning".

Meanwhile, the school's student leaders have set the school a wero, or challenge, which is displayed at the front of the school as a daily reminder.

This year's school wero is: Challenge your limits, don't limit your challenges.

The Year 13 student leaders planned to lead the way and to completely embody the 2022 wero.

Head student Jack Arcus was inspired by 2018 head boy Cameron Young's speech to set his sights on leadership positions in senior school.

"His speech really stood out to me when I was in Year 9," Jack said.

Jack hoped that by showing younger students what sort of leaders they could be in the future, they were then inspired to take every opportunity and aim high.

During his five years, Jack has been involved in many academic, musical and sporting extracurricular activities, leading him to represent his school, the region, and New Zealand in canoe polo.

He has also achieved the gold Duke of Edinburgh Hillary Award, which required students to do a physical activity, take up a new skill and volunteer in the community.