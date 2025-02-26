Charges are being considered, police say.

A 45-year-old woman has been arrested after a car fled the scene of a crash that caused serious injuries to a cyclist in Hawke’s Bay.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the crash on Omahu Rd in Hastings about 3.05pm on Wednesday.

One person had received serious injuries and was being assessed by a St John ambulance at the scene.

Police said on Thursday morning they had arrested a woman in relation to the crash.

Charges were being considered and police were continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances of the crash, the spokesperson said.