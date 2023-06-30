Voyager 2023 media awards

Hastings was never known as Hicksville - it’s time to put that myth to bed

Hawkes Bay Today
By Michael Fowler
4 mins to read
An early photo of Hastings, showing the Railway Hotel on the left of the photo in the early 1880s. Photo / Michael Fowler Collection

OPINION

A bold claim was made by Napier auctioneer Edward Lyndon on June 7, 1873 ‒ that 100 acres (40.4ha) of valuable agricultural land, to be sold on July 8 in 198 lots from quarter

