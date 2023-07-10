As Hastings turns 150, it looks back on what the CBD used to look like - this was Leopard and Westermans. Photo / Council archives

While the really bad weather conditions may have put some people off, Hastings District Council (HDC) was pleased with the numbers that did attend Hastings’ 150th birthday celebrations.

This is what Heretanuga St, looking at Te Mata, used to look like. Photo / Council archives

Despite the forecast, the council stuck to its original plans and continued with the programme of events.

Over the weekend, the council estimates more than 1000 people attended a number of council-run events, including the Duart House talk, the light show projection and dining deals.

One of the events that attracted the largest crowd was the 150th commemoration tree planting ceremony, a plaque reveal and time-capsule-burying ceremony at Cornwall Park.

Hastings Council Archive photos turn back time, as in 2023, HDC celebrates the town turning 150. Photo / Council archives

A HDC spokesperson said, “The tree planting went very well.”

“It was wonderful to have descendants of Francis Hicks at this event, as well as school children reading their letters that were buried with the time capsule,” they said.

Leo Baker from Parkvale School helping Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazelhurst plant a commemorative tree in Cornwall Park. Photo / Ian Cooper

Along with letters from local school children, other items in the time capsule included a copy of the weekend’s Hawke’s Bay Today, the mayor’s speeches from the weekend, school children’s letters and some Hastings memorabilia such as a T-shirt, stamp and some postcards.

The HDC spokesperson said many people commented on how much they enjoyed hearing the children’s letters being read out at the tree planting and civic ceremony at the Assembly Ballroom.

People also very much enjoyed the historic stories and memories shared by the Knowledge Bank in the storytelling tent at Civic Square on Sunday.

Despite the rain, candy floss put a smile on everyone’s faces when the community came together for the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of Hastings in Hawke’s Bay. Photo / Ian Cooper.

“It was wonderful to be able to offer entertainment and food at the Civic Square event, and seeing people dancing at the ballroom dance was also very special. Some people made a real effort to get dressed up, which really helped add to the atmosphere.” said the HDC spokesperson.

“The whole weekend was a fantastic way to celebrate this historic occasion. It gave us a chance to learn more about our history and come together to celebrate our town’s founders and our community as we look to the future.”