Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings-trained galloper Duncan Creek takes the win at Trentham

Hawkes Bay Today
8 mins to read
Duncan Creek (red bridle) stretches his neck out between horses to snatch a half-head win in the $45,000 Rating 75 race over 1400m at Trentham last Saturday.

Duncan Creek (red bridle) stretches his neck out between horses to snatch a half-head win in the $45,000 Rating 75 race over 1400m at Trentham last Saturday.

A minor gear change and just a week between races had the desired effect on Hastings-trained galloper Duncan Creek at Trentham last Saturday.

The Super Easy 4-year-old showed a real will to win in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today