Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings-trained filly puts her rivals to bed in home track win

Hawkes Bay Today
By John Jenkins
9 mins to read
Bedtime Story strides to the line in the hands of jockey Kozzi Asano for an impressive win in a maiden 1200m race at Hastings last Sunday.

Bedtime Story strides to the line in the hands of jockey Kozzi Asano for an impressive win in a maiden 1200m race at Hastings last Sunday.

One of the most impressive winners on a rain-soaked race day at Hastings last Sunday was undoubtedly the Hastings-trained Bedtime Story.

The big Per Incanto filly started a $1.60 favourite for a three-year-old

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today