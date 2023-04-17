Karamu Rd tower apartments are being demolished to make room for new housing. Photo / Warren Buckland

Since first running for Tukituki MP, Anna Lorck has been committed to getting rid of the apartment blocks on Karamu Rd. Now almost three years after being elected, she is finally seeing what she calls the “worst of the worst state housing” Hastings had demolished.

Lorck said she is excited to see it go, “I remember coming here one year and there being one unit that was just completely full of rubbish, It’s been a complete eyesore and we just needed it gone”.

The 60-plus-year-old apartment blocks known as the Karamu Towers on Karamu Rd in Hastings are being pulled down to make way for new housing.

In 2021 Kāinga Ora started investigating upgrading the tower blocks. During the investigation, it found that while they were at a level that was okay to live in for the short to medium term, they were considered earthquake-prone as well as being leaky buildings.

Due to the style of the buildings, Kāinga Ora looked into a range of options to strengthen the apartments but all options came back as uneconomic and not able to bring the buildings up to the necessary standards.

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck is happy to see, the “worst of the worst social housing in Hastings" come down. Photo / Warren Buckland.

Kāinga Ora East North Island acting regional director, Roxanne Cribb (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga iwi) explained a feasibility study was done to ensure Kāinga Ora could make the best use of the land, and a decision was made that redeveloping the site would be best and the buildings should be demolished and replaced with warm, dry modern homes.

This project has been a long time coming and wasn’t able to be put into motion until other houses were built and there were enough houses to move people out of hotels along with the people living in the tower block.

All tenants living in the Karamu Rd apartment buildings have now been rehoused and stripping of asbestos from the building is complete and demolition of the concrete structure is under way to make the most of the school holidays.

Cribb said, “the adjoining Pattison Rd apartment blocks are also to be demolished due to their poor condition and the last customers will have been rehoused shortly and the removal of asbestos from these properties will begin late this month.”

Lorck was hoping the demolishment of the Karamu Towers and surrounding buildings would make way for not only social housing but affordable first homes and pathway-to-ownership programmes.

The MP explained she would like to see the development split into thirds, that being a third affordable first homes a third progressive ownership pathway and a third rent-to-own or progressive ownership and a third-social housing.

I’m committed to fully working alongside the community to support their views in what is a real opportunity for Hastings and affordable pathways to home ownership,” Lorck said.

Kāinga Ora finally tears down Karamu Rd tower apartments after years of behind-the-scenes work. Photo / Warren Buckland.

However, as the land is owned by Kāinga Ora it will have the final decision on what type of housing will be built and wants to work closely with and listen to the local community about what they want and what is needed.

The Kāinga Ora, East North Island acting regional director said “The Karamu and Pattison Rds sites in Hastings have been used for public housing and our plans are to redevelop it, building more homes to be used as public housing.

Kāinga Ora is committed to working with Hastings Place-Based Housing Plan partners.

“Together we are looking for opportunities to increase the number of warm, dry houses for a large number of Hastings whānau who do not have a suitable place to call home,” Cribb said.

Because it is in a part of the city that connects easily to jobs, schools, services, shops and open spaces Kāinga Ora wants to make the most of the development potential of this prime land.

Initially plans indicated that an increased number of homes can be built on the site and that many of them could be built to meet full universal design standards.

Kāinga Ora will share its initial plans with the community in the next few months.

“We want to work with the community to ensure the best possible housing and community outcome for this site,” Cribb said.

Mixed housing that includes public and privately owned homes is something we’d like to achieve in the future and will be explored as other developments are investigated in Hawkes Bay.

Kāinga Ora currently has 145 public homes in progress (in procurement, contracted or in construction) throughout Hastings and mixed housing that includes public and privately owned homes is something it would like to achieve in the future and will explore as other developments are investigated in Hawkes Bay.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air















































