Athletes from Australia, India, Nepal, Senegal, Nigeria and New Zealand will come to Hastings next week. Photo / Ben Evans

Athletes from Australia, India, Nepal, Senegal, Nigeria and New Zealand will come to Hastings next week. Photo / Ben Evans

Hundreds of athletes from 19 countries across the world will take part in an international taekwon-do event held in Hastings next week.

It is the second time the International Inclusive Taekwon-Do Championships have taken place, after the inaugural event in Hastings in 2019.

Athletes from Australia, India, Nepal, Senegal, Nigeria and New Zealand will arrive at Hawke’s Bay Airport on October 10, before competing at Hawke’s Bay’s Mitre 10 Regional Sports Centre on Friday, October 13.

Competitors from another 13 countries, Canada, USA, Chile, Morocco, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Mozambique, South Africa, Argentina, Wales and England, will also compete, live on-screen against their counterparts.

Ben Evans, president of the registered charity International Inclusive Taekwon-Do Association, said while it was amazing to have competitors from five other countries coming in person, many were not able to make it in person.

“But we have found a way around that; competing live on a big screen against fellow competitors in front of the judging panel is a world-first and it is really exciting,” Evans said.

“This is about ensuring access for all competitors with intellectual or physical disabilities, regardless of how far away they live from the event or their ability to fund trips. One thing Covid has shown us is that there are so many different ways we can do things. Taekwon-do is the perfect sport for this; you don’t have to be actually standing on the same mat to compete against your peers.”

An opening ceremony and an NZITF International Open Championship will be held on October 12 before the IITA World Championship on October 13.

The judging panel will be made up of umpires from New Zealand, Australia, India, Nepal, Senegal and Nigeria.

“This is a top competition by skilled athletes from across the world, from juniors to black belts, across all ages. We want to show our visitors that we appreciate the training they have put in and the skills they have, by turning out in numbers to see them,” Evans said.

General admission tickets are $10, with free entry for children five and under. Tickets are available from the IITA office, 115 King St, Hastings or at the door on the day.