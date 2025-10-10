Hawke's Bay can expect the weather to stay hot this weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hawke's Bay can expect the weather to stay hot this weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

Shorts and jandals were seen in great numbers across Hastings on Friday as the thermometers tickled just under 30C.

Meanwhile Napier was also comfortably warm, basking in temperatures of 27.5C

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said the temperature wasn’t expected to rise any higher on Friday, but the reason the region was enjoying such warm temperatures for October is because of the Foehn effect.

The Foehn effect is a weather phenomenon where moist air rising over a mountain cools, loses moisture through precipitation, and then descends on the other side as warm, dry air.

“It is very hot for October,” Hillyer said.