“Long story short, the warming is created by those northwesterly winds hitting the region, and that is expected to continue for the next couple of days.”
While the winds picked up on Friday afternoon for Hawke’s Bay and going into Saturday, the temperatures will remain hot with highs of 27C forecast for Hastings, while Napier is expected to hit 26C.
The northwesterly winds are expected to be strong through Saturday but will ease on Sunday morning.
Then on Sunday, temperatures are expected to stay hot with a high of 26C for Hastings and 25C for Napier.
“And that will continue until Tuesday,” Hillyer said.
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in the UK, Germany, and New Zealand.