Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings: The three words allowing Hastings District Council to consent denser housing in the suburbs

By
5 mins to read
The Southland Rd site at present and an artist's impression (inset) of what it could look like when developed into 10 units. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Southland Rd site at present and an artist's impression (inset) of what it could look like when developed into 10 units. Photo / Warren Buckland

It’s a three-word term usually used to describe the likes of granny flats or sleepouts.

But a Hastings surveying and planning company is alleging Hastings District Council is essentially creating a new definition of a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today