Havelock North ten-pin Bowler Felicity Lowes wins gold at the New Zealand Special Olympics summer games for the second time in a row. Photo / Supplied

She has done it again; Havelock North local Felicity Lowes has won gold for ten-pin bowling at the New Zealand Special Olympics for the second time in a row.

The 32-year-old was confident before she left for the Freemasons New Zealand Special Olympics National Summer Games in Hamilton, telling everyone correctly that she would be coming home with gold.

Lowes has Down syndrome, an intellectual disability with physical impacts, and because of her disability, she has to work harder on her ten-pin bowling training.

And work she has, training three days a week for 10 years with a personal trainer to maintain her fitness and skills.

The special Olympian also bowls every Saturday at Superstrike in Hastings.

When asked about winning gold, Lowes said: “It was great to win a gold medal, I’m very happy.”

Competing at the National Summer Games in Hamilton has been exciting for her.

She explained some of the best parts of the games were the culture and seeing her coaches and friends.

“It has been fun travelling here,” she said.

The Special Olympics is designed for those with intellectual disabilities, much like the Para-Olympics for athletes with physical disabilities.

The Special Olympics Hawke’s Bay club was established in 1985 and has competed in national, North Island and regional games over the past 37 years.

The club provides year-round training and competition in a variety of sports for athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities, to develop their physical fitness and build self-esteem.

Athletes get the opportunity to be proud of their achievements, be part of an accepting community, and make like-minded friends.

The club currently has 110 athletes training in swimming, golf, bocce, ten-pin bowling and football (soccer).

Margaret Baker, the club’s sports co-ordinator said: “Special Olympics is not an elite sports club but caters for all levels of ability and all participants are acknowledged in their competitions.”

In day-to-day life, Lowes needs support with her cooking and getting around places she wants to go.

But sport has allowed her to meet new people and travel with them to different competitions.

“I like catching up with my friends. We help each other and we cheer each other on.”

When Lowes faces challenges, she tries to give it a go and give it her best and doesn’t stop no matter what.

Lowes’ mother, Angela, attended the games and proudly watched her daughter win gold.

“Felicity was so happy and in tears because she told everyone that she would bring home gold,” said the proud mother.











































