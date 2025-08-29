Hastings teacher Denise Haronga unwittingly carried a duck around in her car's front bumper for several days. Composite image

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hastings teacher Denise Haronga unwittingly carried a duck around in her car's front bumper for several days. Composite image

There are duck tales and then there’s this.

Denise Haronga, from Hastings, was driving back to Hawke’s Bay from Palmerston North last Sunday and travelling at about 100km/h.

Driving around a corner “somewhere between Ashhurst and Dannevirke”, Haronga was suddenly face to beak with a duck on the road and had no time to swerve to avoid it.

“There was nothing I could’ve done,” Haronga told The Adam and Megan Podcast on The Hits Hawke’s Bay on Friday morning.

“There was no safe place to pull over or to check and so we continued, and I kind of forgot about it.”