Hastings Specsavers offers free kids eye tests

As new research reveals worrying figures about children's eye health, Specsavers Hastings is offering free eye tests for kids.

The new research commissioned by Specsavers revealed that 43 per cent of children aged 5-17 in the North Island have not had an eye test within the timeframe optometrists recommend.

However, awareness among parents about the need for an eye test is perhaps surprisingly, not the issue.

According to the study 77 per cent of parents in the North Island correctly identified that children under 18 should be having an eye test at least every two years. This is higher than the South Island at 69 per cent.

New Zealand's statistics are significantly lagging behind Australia where just 33 per cent of parents admitted their child aged 5-17 had not had an eye test within the recommended timeframe, compared to 44 per cent of New Zealand parents nationally.

Specsavers Hastings optometrist Niall McCormack knows there are challenges for parents but is committed to helping more people understand the potential impact ocular health issues can have on a child's development.

As data reveals parents believe their children would tell them if they had an issue with their eyes or vision, he says this isn't enough as often children don't know something is wrong and parents need to prioritise tests, especially as they are free with Specsavers Kids Go Free.

A 2018 study revealed that cost was a barrier for parents taking their children for regular eye tests, with 10 per cent of New Zealanders not willing to spend anything on a comprehensive eye test, and a further 15 per cent not willing to spend more than $205.

Specsavers optometrist Karthi Param said the Kids Go Free programme means all children 15 or younger get a free comprehensive eye test at Specsavers every two years.

"We can also advise parents on the best option if glasses are required, including information about government subsidies that may be available.

"As a parent, I completely understand the pressures of a busy family life, but I really would encourage all parents to keep eye tests firmly on the list by connecting it to another activity.

"Back to school shopping is a great time to pop into your local optometrist when at the mall or high street."