Hastings SPCA has over 24 puppies just waiting to be adopted. Photo / Supplied

Hastings SPCA is experiencing the highest number of puppies to come through the centre in years.

The centre currently has 24 puppies up for adoption and will have more available within the next few weeks.

Most puppies come in through the SPCA's inspectorate or are found by members of the public.

SPCA senior external communications advisor Georgia May Gilbertson explained that "high numbers of dogs and puppies are something nearly all our centres are experiencing at the moment, not just Hawke's Bay".

To help with high numbers, the Hastings SPCA is holding an adoption day on Saturday, August 27, from 11am to 1.30pm.

Although the centre is mostly inundated with puppies, people can also see the cats, kittens, dogs and rabbits available for adoption.

"An adoption day is a wonderful way for members of the public to come into our centre to meet their potential new pet," Gilbertson said.

"The adoption day allows one on one time ... to see whether you're both the perfect fit for one another."



After the meet and greet, potential owners can apply to adopt through the SPCA website or speak to the centre's reception team about the next step.

As the warmer months approach, the SPCA is also getting ready for kitten season. Along with the adoption day, the centres are also speaking with anyone who'd like to sign up to foster, as it's always a busy time.



If people wish to learn more or to book an appointment, they can call the Hastings SPCA centre on (06) 878 8733.