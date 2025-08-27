Rumours a KFC was replacing The Vege Shed had been swirling in Hastings since the business closed.

Restaurant Brands’ resource consent application would see the existing buildings at 914-916 Heretaunga St East demolished.

A drive-through KFC restaurant would be built and open from 10am to midnight, seven days a week.

A plan of the proposed new KFC in Hastings on Heretaunga St East.

The new restaurant would be at the back of the property behind 15 car parks, with the drive-through snaking around the rear of the building.

There are also plans for an 8m high KFC bucket sign on Heretaunga St East.

A council spokeswoman said the resource consent application would be assessed, and a decision made on whether or not the new restaurant plans will be publicly notified.

The spokeswoman added there was no timeframe on when that decision would be made.

A Restaurant Brands spokeswoman said the new store would not impact the existing Hastings store in Heretaunga St West, which has been in operation since the 1970s.

In Restaurant Brands’ application, the company states effects on pedestrians and noise levels would be less than minor and there would be no adverse impact on transport.

It also stated the new building’s footprint would be smaller than the Heretaunga St West KFC restaurant and compatible with the character and amenity values of adjoining residential activities.

A few metres down the road sits the Heretaunga Superette.

This shop was taken over by Sourbh Dutt and his family in July.

Like KFC, he sells fried chicken and chips.

Heretaunga Superette sits across the road from where the new KFC would be. Photo / Jack Riddell

He was unaware a KFC could be built opposite his new shop when he took over the store, and has mixed feelings.

“Maybe it will bring more customers to this area and be good for everyone, but it could also run down other businesses,” Dutt said.

“It’s already pretty hard right now in the market to start a new business, but with the new franchises going in, it’s going to be way harder for small businesses to succeed.

“You can’t compete with the big franchises as they have more buying power and more price control. It’s going to be hard for us, but there’s nothing much we can do about it.”

Nadeere Lakmla lives across the road from proposed new KFC and looks forward to it opening. Photo / Jack Riddell

Nadeere Lakmla lives across the road from the site in a home he owns.

He told Hawke’s Bay Today the new KFC will be an amazing opportunity for the area and a good thing for the community.

“I’m looking forward to only having to cross the street for some KFC,” he said.

