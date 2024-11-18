Pupils from Omāhū School march in support of Hīkoi mō te Tīriti. Photo / Jack Riddell

Omāhū School in rural Hastings held a hīkoi to support Hīkoi mō te Tīriti.

Principal Kate Crawford said the march aimed to empower students and celebrate their Māori culture.

The school, devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle, is being rebuilt and hopes to open new classrooms in 2025.

A small school in rural Hastings couldn’t take their pupils down to Wellington to show their support for Hīkoi mō te Tīriti, so they marched themselves.

Omāhū School principal Kate Crawford said that the hīkoi was to teach the tamariki to be “proud to be who they are and where they come from”.

“It’s actually about them because they are the now and we’ve got to do things for them and they’re the ones driving it.

“So they asked us, ‘Can we do the march, can we do the hīkoi at kura tomorrow?’ I was like ‘Yep, let’s do it’."