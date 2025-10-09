Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings: Police investigate gravesite ‘tampering’ at cemetery

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
Quick Read

The incident happened at Mangaroa Cemetery. Photo / NZME

The incident happened at Mangaroa Cemetery. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating an incident at a Hastings cemetery involving “tampering with a gravesite”.

The incident happened at Mangaroa Cemetery, just outside of Hastings, and was reported to police about noon on Friday, October 3.

The cemetery next to Hawke’s Bay Regional Prison is managed by Hastings District Council.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save