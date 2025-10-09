“The family members of the deceased buried at the gravesite were notified of the incident, and police are providing them with support.

“Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this incident, especially anyone in the Mangaroa Rd area, who may have seen suspicious activity.”

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said they were aware of “some activity at the cemetery” and it was a police matter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online through 105.police.govt.nz (using update report) or by calling 105, using reference number 251003/4788.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.