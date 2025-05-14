MWM director Mike Walker said the development of the former Farmers’ Co-operative garage building was a unique opportunity to blend heritage and modern living in a way that brings long-term value to the community.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst (left), Stead Construction project design manager Mark Baylis and MWM director Mike Walker outside the Queen St building set for redevelopment.

“Hastings has a strong identity and rich history, and we’re proud to be part of a project that reflects that,” he said.

“Our approach is to retain and celebrate what’s already here while delivering spaces where people want to live, work and connect. We believe this redevelopment will be a catalyst for even more investment and vibrancy in the city centre.”

Plans include strengthening and reusing the facade of the Farmers’ Co-operative heritage building, terraced townhouses, new commercial tenancies and office space, and a public park and laneway connecting Queen St West to Heretaunga St West.

The project follows a four-year search by the council for the right development partner.

Demolition of the existing buildings is scheduled to begin in August.

Stage one will focus on delivering a new public green space, pedestrian laneways, and strengthening the heritage facade.

The next stage will involve the development of commercial accommodation, and then townhouses, potentially beginning to be built as early as next year..

An application is under way to amend the existing resource consent, originally granted in May 2023 for a three-storey, mixed-use development comprising 20 apartments. The revised consent will allow for the development of terraced townhouses.

The council will retain ownership of the public park and laneways while divesting the land for commercial and residential use at market value.

It says the net cost of the project remains within the budget allocated in the Long-Term Plan 2024-34.

