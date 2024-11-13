A police car sitting outside a vacant Camberley residence after a suspicious fire occurred at the property overnight.

Hawke’s Bay police are investigating after a suspicious fire occurred at a residential property in Hastings.

Emergency services were called to a vacant house on Lowe St, Camberley about 3am on Thursday.

Initial enquiries suggest people were seen running away from the house a short time beforehand.

Police would like to hear from any Lowe St residents who may have CCTV footage which would assist inquiries.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who heard or saw something which might be relevant who has not yet spoken to them.