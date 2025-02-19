A pedestrian was helping a child in the backseat of a parked car when they were hit by a car driving past in Hastings, initial reports to police suggest.
Emergency services were called to Railway Rd at 1.15pm on Wednesday.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle went to scene. The pedestrian was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. There were no other injuries.
Photos from the scene showed a car with a badly bent rear right-hand passenger door.
A police spokeswoman said they were investigating the accident.