Hastings: Pedestrian helping child in backseat hit by car

A car door was left smashed and one person with moderate injuries after a crash on Wednesday. Photo / Jack Riddell

A pedestrian was helping a child in the backseat of a parked car when they were hit by a car driving past in Hastings, initial reports to police suggest.

Emergency services were called to Railway Rd at 1.15pm on Wednesday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle went to scene. The pedestrian was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. There were no other injuries.

Photos from the scene showed a car with a badly bent rear right-hand passenger door.

A police spokeswoman said they were investigating the accident.

