But there were plenty of rewarding moments.

“It’s always great when people come up to you to chat, share their own experiences with cataracts or glaucoma, and donate.”

Niall McCormack's journey, documented on YouTube, raised more than $20,000 for Eye Care for Africa. Photo / Supplied

McCormack walked the entire length of the United Kingdom, starting from the most southern tip at Lizard Point in Cornwall and finishing at John o’ Groats in Scotland. He documented the entire journey through daily video diaries on his YouTube channel.

This kind of venture is not new to McCormack. In 2022, he walked New Zealand’s 3026km Te Araroa Trail in 134 days, also to raise funds for Eye Care for Africa, the charity he founded in 2017 to bring essential eye care to some of east Africa’s most underserved communities.

His latest walk raised money for both Eye Care for Africa and Glaucoma NZ, a charity he volunteers with monthly as co-facilitator of the Taradale-based Glaucoma Peer Group.

“I work overseas in Tanzania on a voluntary basis, and the first walk helped fund the construction of a small clinic in remote Tanzania,” McCormack said.

“The whole idea behind the UK walk was to try and raise further funds to equip the building with eye equipment.”

Niall McCormack built the eye clinic in rural Tanzania with funds from his 2022 Te Araroa Trail walk and is now raising money for specialist eye-care equipment.

“Glaucoma New Zealand jumped on the bandwagon for this trip, and I hoped to raise awareness for both causes,” he said.

Fundraising for Eye Care for Africa topped $20,000, while contributions to Glaucoma NZ were at just under $2000.

McCormack says people can still donate.

According to Glaucoma NZ, glaucoma is the leading cause of preventable blindness in New Zealand, with about half of those affected unaware they have the condition. With the right treatment, 98% of people with glaucoma will keep their sight.

Originally from the UK, McCormack, who specialises in paediatric, cataract and glaucoma care, moved to New Zealand in 1989. He lives in Hastings with his wife, and their son is based in New Plymouth.

“They think I’m crazy,” he said, laughing about his long-distance adventures.

For now, McCormack is resting before heading to Tanzania next month with a small medical team from Hawke’s Bay for another volunteer trip.