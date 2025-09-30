This morning the area outside the home was cordoned off and several police officers were conducting door knocks at neighbouring properties. Fire and Emergency personnel were also at the scene.

The neighbour said she was alerted to the blaze about 2.30pm by the large amount of smoke.

“I smelt smoke ... and I came out and there was just smoke barrelling out the side window, it was very black.

“I started banging my fence, yelling ‘fire fire fire’ to get my neighbours’ attention and if anybody was in the house, to get their attention.

“We were all in panic and just all immediately grabbed our hoses.”

She could hear the smoke alarm going off, and asked her daughter to call emergency services.

“Next minute, there was a smash and I looked to my left and saw flames coming out, which I know is a bedroom window.”

Another explosion followed the first, as other neighbours joined the firefight with their garden hoses.

Police were conducting door knocks this morning after a fatal house fire in the black house (pictured centre). Photo / Rafaella Melo

The neighbour said she had to take cover behind her 1.8-metre fence to avoid getting hurt.

“The windows were glowing and then just exploded, I had to duck down with the protection of my fence ... the glass just exploded and was hitting the fence and the ground started smoking.”

She had a sick feeling after learning someone had died.

“I just knew there was a gentleman that lived there, but I didn’t know his name.”

She said because the fire was contained within the house, there was minimal damage to the surrounding properties other than a scorched tree behind the house.

Elizabeth Gemmell, who lives several houses down on Tamatea St, said the street was typically safe.

“We have got mokopuna running around, well, it’s the holidays, it’s an adventurous street.”

She has lived in the area for 11 years and was saddened by what happened.

“To find out that somebody has been killed, that’s really sad.”

She didn’t know the victim.

Fire and Emergency referred Hawke’s Bay Today to the police for investigation updates.

Police said on Monday the formal identification process was ongoing, as is the investigation into the circumstances of the fire.

