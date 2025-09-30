Advertisement
Hastings neighbours battle fatal Mahora house fire with garden hoses as windows explode

Michaela Gower
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

An investigation is under way into a fatal house fire in Mahora, Hastings. Photo / Rafaella Melo

A Hastings woman was left in shock after learning the house fire she battled with her garden hose claimed her neighbour’s life.

The woman, who lived close to the home on Duke St and who wished to remain anonymous, revealed the panic and quick actions she took to alert her

