Katie Williams and Les Williams met in the 70s while making meatballs at a bakery in Hastings.
They later bought their own bakery, Nutmegs Pastry, where meatballs remained a key feature.
The couple will attend the sold out Hastings' inaugural Meatball Festival, celebrating the local delicacy’s nostalgic appeal and their lasting love.
It was love at first meatball.
The precise rolling motion, the shake of the crumb, the crispy crunch.
Over “raunchy” conversations while making the Hastings treat, Les and Katie Williams didn’t just create an increasingly iconic snack, they started what has become a near-50-year love story.
Friday marks the inaugural Meatball Festival, a slightly mad, rather ballsy and completely sold-out Hawke’s Bay event that is set to see thousands descend on Hastings city centre to try and to celebrate the humble delicacy.
Among them will be Les and Katie, who met while making the meatball into the institution that it is today.
Katie Williams started her baking apprenticeship at the Lilac Continental Patisserie on Heretaunga St East in 1976, training under German baker Ekhardt Kohnke.
“I was the first girl in New Zealand to get an apprenticeship as a girl in a bakery,” Katie said proudly.
This is where she learned the process of making the Hastings meatball, made popular by Dutch patisserie-chef immigrant Gerard Denijs, who in 1953, introduced New Zealand to a meatball based on the Netherlands’ “Bitterballen”.
The sold-out Meatball Festival will be held in and around Hastings CBD on Friday, March 14, between 5 and 8pm.
Hastings District Council recommends ticket holders find parking spaces in the surrounding streets, but not in the New World car park, where towing enforcement is in place for non-customers.
There are chill-out zones at Albert and Landmarks Squares, ideal for families and groups to picnic at and the iSite will be selling a Dick Frizzell-designed T-shirt and teatowel.
Attendees can vote for their favourite meatball in the People’s Choice award, with the winner being inducted into the “Hastings Ball of Fame”.
The Meatball Festival kicks off Fawc for 2025 – the region’s Food and Wine Classic.
It will include events like the Church Road Chardonnay Experience, Cuisine magazine’s Grand Long Lunch, An Ocean Odyssey at St Georges Restaurant, and The Coastal Cocktail Trail amongst many other unique food and wine experiences that won’t be found anywhere else but Hawke’s Bay.
The festival runs March 14 to 23 and tickets for events can be purchased at the Fawc website.
