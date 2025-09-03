NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Shipbuilder agrees to price of new ferries and conviction quashed in manslaughter case.

A Hastings festival that brought eateries and the community together over a shared love of meatballs has been named a winner in the New Zealand Event Awards.

New Zealand’s event professionals gathered on Tuesday evening at the NZEA New Zealand Event Awards 2025, where the industry’s creativity, innovation and impact were celebrated at its gala dinner at Claudelands Events Centre in Hamilton.

The inaugural Hastings Meatball Festival, held on March 14, won 2025 Food Beverage or Lifestyle Event of the Year.

It had renowned chefs battling it out for the best ball in the city, and punters went crazy for the offerings.

About 5000 people attended the festival, with 32% coming from outside the Hastings district and 3.5% from outside Hawke’s Bay.