They all agreed on one thing - ratepayers were feeling the pinch of Hastings council rises.

But their solutions were varied.

Schollum, first elected as a councillor in 2017, acknowledged that right now Hastings was “a tricky place to live”.

“And that’s why this election is a turning point for Hastings. Because Hastings can’t afford to stall right now. We need a mayor with experience who can hit the ground running.

“My vision as mayor is simple, a district where people and families can afford to live, where businesses can thrive, employing people, where leadership is steady, and where council is transparent and your voice shapes all major decisions.”

She said one of the ways the council was looking to cut costs was the use of modern AI tools, which would help speed up processing.

“That means quicker services for businesses and lower costs and rates for the community.”

Former police officer and motel owner Gibson said he was running for mayor as he’d had enough of wasteful spending and the council had lost touch with its people.

“I plan to cap rates, cut wasteful spending, restructure the way council works so it is more efficient, and use contractors in a smarter way to stop inflated rates,” Gibson said.

“A lot of damage is already done - the money spent on the Civic Square and the Water Education Centre [Waiaroha].”

His suggestion to close Waiaroha didn’t go down well with some of the audience.

Wilson, a motorbike-racing enthusiast, said he really wanted to be mayor and cited the council’s rising debt levels.

“I could be a massive asset. I think I could make a difference because they [council] mispend your money. They spend more money than they have. It’s got to stop.”

Wilson had the crowd clapping when he said Hastings did not need fluoride in its water, and then laughing when he said if a water meter was installed on his property, he’d get out his grinder to cut it off.

Buddo, elected as a councillor in 2022, took a couple of shots at his opponents.

“My opponents will say some fine words tonight. But I am here to offer you a plan. I’m standing to deliver on two things: reducing rates increases and improving housing affordability.”

He said he had created a detailed plan, something his opponents weren’t interested in or “perhaps incapable of”.

He said his plan - which includes reducing demand for housing on fertile plains land and making it easier to build on hills - outlined a clear path forward.

“We will focus on core business, control spending, deliver infrastructure efficiently, and make housing affordable by building in the right places.”

Harvey, elected as a councillor in 2016, told the crowd Hastings needed experience, and he had it.

“We need bold ideas, smarter use of resources, stronger collaboration with our neighbouring councils, and better ways of funding and delivering the services that matter most. Our best days are ahead if we have the courage to grab them.”

On CBD revitalisation, Harvey said it was all about getting the right business in the right place.

“Last week, I helped stop a brothel from opening in the main street. That is unacceptable. Council has worked hard to reshape our CBD.

“We also need more events like the Meatball Festival.”

The evening concluded with audience questions, including where candidates stood on Māori Wards.

Harvey and Schollum said they would be voting in favour, while Buddo and Gibson were against it.

Wilson took a bob each way, saying he would honour the outcome of the referendum whichever way it went.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.