Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hastings mayoral debate: Rates dominate the conversation as race heats up

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

David Trim says a karakia at the Hastings mayoral debate, surrounded by mayoral candidates, from left, Marcus Buddo, Wendy Schollum, Damon Harvey, Steve Gibson and Darren Wilson. Photo / Patrick O’Sullivan

David Trim says a karakia at the Hastings mayoral debate, surrounded by mayoral candidates, from left, Marcus Buddo, Wendy Schollum, Damon Harvey, Steve Gibson and Darren Wilson. Photo / Patrick O’Sullivan

Hastings District Council’s rising rates bills and debts, and its spending choices, were the hot topics at Thursday night’s mayoral debate.

Candidates Wendy Schollum, Damon Harvey, Steve Gibson, Darren Wilson and Marcus Buddo shared their visions for the future of Hastings with an audience of about 250 people at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save