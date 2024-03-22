Despite the recent cyclone devastation, the outlook is bright, Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says. Photo / Warren Buckland

As a district we have a huge task in front of us as we continue our recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, and as we manage the headwinds of the wider economic environment.

Alongside this, however, there continue to be positive signs of business confidence in Hastings that give ongoing cause for optimism for our future.

In our city centre alone you can see the evidence of ongoing activity and the appeal of Hastings as a place to invest and do business.

In the past couple of weeks we celebrated the opening of Matangi Butchery on Heretaunga St – a fantastic business that’s making waves nationally for its premium product, with Matangi Angus Beef winning six gold medals in the 2024 Outstanding NZ Food Producer’s Awards.

Further down Heretaunga St the recently opened Off the Track In the City cafe/restaurant has been a wonderful addition to our eateries and hospitality venues.

Last month the new regional business hub, Te Rae, opened at 101 Queen St, also home to Ask Your Team and Westpac.

Established by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Economic Development Agency (HBREDA), the hub houses business support agencies Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, NZTE, Business Central, Export NZ, and HBREDA.

It provides affordable meeting and events spaces for the business community and others, and HBREDA has partnered with Toi Mairangi to provide gallery space for local artists with connections to our region.

The new H Central (the three buildings from 117 to 131 Heretaunga St East) will offer multiple tenancies across 2,400sq m of floorspace, and it’s exciting that Datacom has signed up as an anchor tenant of this development.

And the deconstruction of Heretaunga House is due to be completed soon, while in the meantime the call has gone out for registrations of interest to prospective developers to develop this land.

All of these are great examples of people seeing the potential of our city and district and helping create sustainable, long-term growth and prosperity in our region.

It’s also a heartening endorsement of the investment our council has been making in our city centre to improve its vibrancy and appeal.

These businesses are adding to that vibrancy, they are employing our people, and they are bringing new skills and opportunities into our district.

All of this adds to our economic stability and potential for growth, which is good for business and community.

Despite the recent devastation experienced by much of our district, the outlook is bright.