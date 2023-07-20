Sixty-eight-year-old Hastings man Gary Roselli is all set to keep helping people even after he is long gone.

At the age of 68, local Hastings man Gary Roselli has spent a large majority of his life associated with migrants in Hawke’s Bay.

Growing up with a Thai mother-in-law and being married to a Filipino woman himself for 26 years, Roselli has seen first-hand the challenges Asian cultures face integrating into Kiwi life.

And after seeing the poverty and deprivation of his former wife’s country, Roselli wanted to do what he could to help out the local Asian community.

About six years ago, Roselli opened up his Hastings house to Filipino and Thai migrants, modifying it to have two kitchens, three bathrooms, two laundries and bed space for up to 12 people. He helped with finances and short-term loans too, after some of his migrant tenants were laid off during the first waves of Covid.

Roselli explained that migrant families come to New Zealand for a better life and employment opportunities, and they eventually move on to become independent, or relocate to other areas of New Zealand.

“I feel good knowing I’ve created a happy family environment for them and they enjoy staying with me, they all appreciate my help and advice in encouraging them to adjust to Kiwi life and contribute in a positive way to our local community,” he said.

The compassionate side of Roselli wanted to help those less fortunate or underprivileged.

“I know we say we don’t have racism here but let me tell you it is rife,” the Hastings man said.

“We need their workforce and migrant skills and helping these people adapt to life here makes me feel really good.

“I believe that giving what you can back in perpetuity is the right thing to do, and to do it in the Hawke’s Bay community where I grew up is so perfect.”

Now Roselli is planning to keep helping the Hawke’s Bay Foundation to support the migrant community after he is dead and gone.

After updating his will through his lawyer, Roselli will be donating $12,000 to the Hawke’s Bay Multicultural Association over the next six months and a further $4000 to the Good Heart Foundation.

Roselli said he went online and saw the good that the Hawke’s Bay Foundation was doing locally, read some stories from donors and immediately thought that was the way to go.

“I trust them, I did my research and through speaking with people concluded it’s a robust and effective entity that is wisely investing and gifting returns back to charitable causes throughout Hawke’s Bay year after year. Bequests like Sally Lusk’s are visionary and that inspired me,” Roselli said.

The local man also targets his giving while he’s alive, with causes closest to his heart including Napier and Hastings Riding for the Disabled, Hawke’s Bay’s Brain Injury Association, the Heretaunga Seniors Centre, Women’s Refuge and the Hawke’s Bay Multicultural Association.

Roselli himself has had a life of challenges, so he knows what it’s like to feel socially isolated.

A horse-riding fall at the age of 18 left Roselli with severe brain trauma and a speech impediment, and now he is managing a prostate cancer diagnosis.

“When I was told five years ago I had cancer, I thought my life was over and I guess with that came an accelerated motivation to help make a difference while I still could to others in the community struggling with disabilities, mental health issues, homelessness and ethnic diversity,” Roselli said.

Despite Roselli’s setbacks, he’s owned and operated his own water testing business and held various roles over his life at both the Napier and Hastings councils, including as a dangerous goods inspector, a bylaws officer, a compliance and enforcement officer and as a volunteer for the Hastings rural fire service.

As a proud “Hawke’s Bay lad”, Roselli’s parochialism has been a driving force behind his giving.

“Hawke’s Bay Foundation is such a powerful entity in the way that it’s uniting our region and everyone can experience the benefits of either giving to it or benefitting from the resulting community grants and that, to me, is really powerful,” Roselli said.

“If I died next week I would be at ease that people won’t fight over my assets and I have left a will that I’m very content with.”

