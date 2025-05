The winning ticket was bought online via MyLotto.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The winning ticket was bought online via MyLotto.

A Hastings Lotto player has won First Division in last night’s Lotto draw.

Seven players from around the country each won $142,857 in Wednesday’s live draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores: Four Square Kaiwaka, MyLotto Auckland, Pak’nSave Clendon, Four Square Ruatoria, MyLotto Hastings, MyLotto Wellington and Pak’nSave Richmond.