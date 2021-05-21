Hastings' Lost Stag Brew Box has found its home at HB Fruit Shop

13th Stag Cafe owners Blair Tickner and his fiancée Sarah Reid. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Lost Stag Brew Box has found a permanent home and its staff are looking forward to making your first coffee of the day.

Situated at 1010 Pakowhai Rd, Hastings (where HB Fruit Shop is), the doors are open from 6am Monday to Friday and from 7am Saturday, so if you don't have time to have a cuppa before heading out the door, they have got you covered.

The Lost Stag Brew Box first opened its doors at the Mitre 10 Park to support events.

It is the brainchild of 13th Stag Cafe owners Blair Tickner and his fiancée Sarah Reid.

The couple have been running the cafe at the Regional Sports Park for two years and when they first opened the brew box, it was moved around the park to support sporting events - hence the name The Lost Stag.

"In January, when there was not a lot of sport going on the people who own the HB Fruit Shop, who are friends of ours, suggested we park the brew box there permanently," Sarah said.

Lost Stag Brew Box has found a permanent position at 1010 Pakowhai Rd, Hastings. Photo / Supplied

"It was a great idea and we have been really busy. We are thinking about offering soup during the winter along with the cabinet food already available."

While Sarah has a background in marketing, cricket fans will recognise Blair from the CD Stags cricket team — No 13.

He is a barista and while he has run his own coffee cart, his dream has always been to open a cafe "and play cricket".

"Over the two years we have been open we have got busier and busier. We have a huge base of regulars who come mostly from the Frimley area. We know them by name and they know us and the staff well. It's like a big happy family."

Their food slogan is Power to Perform, and their menu is healthy and delicious.

"It's food anyone can eat, not just the athletes," Blair said.

Blair and his brother designed the menu, which includes breakfast and lunch. On the lunch menu are Power Bowls and Smoothie Bowls, which sound amazing.

They also have some lovely cabinet food and cater to all sorts of dietary needs, including gluten-free and vegan.

An example of the delicious fare available at 13th Stag Cafe. Photo / Supplied

"We also do specials every week visiting other local cafes for inspiration and to support them as well," Sarah said.

"Our eggs benny and Mexican eggs are really popular. Basically, we like to make random food pleasers."

They use Ozone coffee, for two reasons. "Firstly we like the way they put so much effort into sustainability and also because I got to know the owners when I was playing cricket in Taranaki," Blair said.

"They are really good people.

"We source as much as we can locally and all other drinks are from Hawke's Bay."

They employ 12 people and Sarah says they have an excellent team.

"There's a great vibe here— we are all friends and working together is fantastic. That extends to the brew box, which gives our customers another opportunity to try our fare."

"We want 13th Stag Cafe to be the best in New Zealand," Blair said.

It's obvious this hardworking couple have their customers' best interests at heart. Check them out.

■ Lost Stag Brew Box is open Monday to Friday 6am to 1pm and Saturday 7am to 1pm.

■ 13th Stag Cafe is open Monday to Friday 7am to 3pm and Saturday and Sunday 8am to 2pm.