It was rated at 20% of code – also known as the New Building Standard (NBS).

A building with an earthquake rating of less than 34% of code is considered earthquake-prone.

“Over the weekend, I had an idea. I did some research and used AI to generate a concept image,” Gibson said.

“Of course, it’s only an idea and the AI drawing might be a little crude, but it beats paying $100,000 to a consultant to come up with the same thing.”

Gibson’s concept design features a six-storey building, with the library and preserved war memorial entrance at street level.

“Above, five levels of apartments would provide central city housing at no extra cost to ratepayers, effectively funding the library rebuild,” he said.

The Hastings War Memorial Library pictured in 2023. Photo / Warren Buckland

“This project would allow Hastings to replace its library with a modern facility while also creating much-needed central city housing.

“It’s a smart use of council-owned land that delivers both community and housing benefits, without leaving ratepayers to foot the bill.”

Gibson’s opponents for the mayoralty have mixed feelings about his idea.

Wendy Schollum said an AI sketch was not a plan.

“The Hastings War Memorial Library sits on gifted reserve land, it is our official World War II memorial, and it houses a nationally significant mural that is highly vulnerable to light.”

Schollum said any rebuild must protect the legacy.

“Floating apartments ignore those constraints. It would require an act of Parliament and the community’s support to change, and would still load significant financial risk onto ratepayers already under strain.

“That’s why I shared a pragmatic pathway forward, building on years of engagement with the Friends of the Library, because Hastings deserves real, considered solutions – not quick sketches.”

Damon Harvey said he was all for inner city living ideas.

“We need to look at all options to create a 24/7 CBD experience. Council has promoted apartments and hotels in the CBD for many years and as mayor, I will be looking to push this forward,” Harvey said.

“Inner city living is a win-win. It brings vibrancy to the city, improves safety, but also relieves additional pressure on building on our fertile land.”

Also, after the top job is councillor Marcus Buddo, who says his primary concern about the plan is the significant financial risk it would place on ratepayers, at a time when many are struggling with rate increases.

“Council’s core business is not high-risk property development, and councils often struggle to keep big projects on budget at the best of times,” Buddo said.

“If a private developer was interested, Council could support them by working with them on consenting, but that is about as much as I would be willing to vote for around the council table.”

