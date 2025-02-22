Dallas Adams, a peer support worker at the gambling recovery service Te Rangihaeata Oranga, was surprised people had used library wifi in attempts to access gambling sites and said such websites are the next “tidal wave” for addiction.

“The library is the least likely place for someone to spot you ... You’re hidden, it’s quiet and nobody knows what you’re really doing.

Adams said online gambling was easily accessible and could become isolating for some users.

While he had no proof, Adams thought students using the library could be trying to access the blocked websites as there had been an increase in Year 12 and Year 13 high school students using online gambling sites.

“They are at that age where they want to try things and follow the influencers that promote it.”

“Its judgment-free,” he said, “with a device that’s not going to talk back to you.”

Adams said gambling sites were designed to keep users engaged.

“It’s hurting our people and it’s making a huge impact in more ways than pokies and the TAB combined.”

Learning and discovery librarian Hana Whaanga at the Hastings Library.

Hastings District Council group manager of community wellbeing and services Rebekah Dinwoodie said each member of the public was entitled to one hour of free use each day, no matter their age or use.

“An adult may be using the PCs [personal computers] for social use, job seeking or accessing a government site, while younger people may be using it to play a collaborative game with friends. All are treated equally, as is their right of access.”

Dinwoodie said websites categorised as gambling sites are blocked and people who want to use the public internet PCs at the library are required to sign up for a free account.

She said staff discreetly monitor PC use and can turn machines off if required.

“If our staff see customers trying to access gambling sites via other channels, for example through Facebook, they advise people that it’s not permitted.”

Dinwoodie said library staff had no control over people’s personal property, but if a device was loud, distracting or disruptive, that would be addressed.

Netsafe’s chief online safety officer Sean Lyons said some people could have been tricked or deceived into visiting the sites through an email, text or a link on a social media page.

“Some of these sites may be legitimate, and people may have gone to them for legitimate purposes.”

Lyons said a malicious site was any presence on the web that intended to create harm, either directly or to a computer system itself.

He said a phishing site is set up to harvest details about people under false pretences, such as through a survey or a quiz, to use the information to harm someone.

“Using malicious sites on public computers may mean that those who use the computer after you may be at risk of losing important information.”

Lyons said it was important not to log into sensitive spaces like bank accounts or medical records while using public systems and to keep an eye on email and social media accounts for any unusual activity or comments.

Spinbet was approached for comment.

Where to get help:

Te Rangihaeata Oranga – Hawke’s Bay Gambling Recovery Service.

Text for confidential help – 022 043 5346

Call: 0800 422 947

You can contact the Gambling Helpline on 0800 654 655, 7 days a week. The Gambling Helpline is available anywhere in New Zealand, anytime, by texting 8006.

Māori Gambling Helpline – 0800 654 656

Vai Lelei Pasifika Gambling Helpline – 0800 654 657

Youth Gambling Helpline “In Ya Face” – 0800 654 659

Gambling Debt Helpline – 0800 654 658

